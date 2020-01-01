Thiago Silva backed to make ‘huge difference’ for leaky Chelsea as Nevin calls for calm

The former Blues winger believes ongoing issues in defence for Frank Lampard will be solved once an experienced Brazilian is let off the leash

Thiago Silva will make “a huge difference” to ’s defence once the experienced centre-half is freed to kick a ball in “anger” for the Blues, claims Pat Nevin.

Frank Lampard has been unable to plug concerning leaks at the back across his time at the Stamford Bridge helm.

Chelsea boast considerable firepower in their ranks, with the likes of Timo Werner and Kai Havertz added to the fold this summer, but clean sheets remain in short supply.

More teams

Kepa Arrizabalaga has been shouldering much of the blame for that, with the Spaniard falling back under the microscope on the back of an error-strewn start to the 2020-21 campaign.

Those in front of him have also faced some uncomfortable questions, with Danish centre-half Andreas Christensen collecting a costly red card in the Blues’ last outing against .

Nevin is not overly concerned by a long-standing issue in west London, as Lampard eases fresh faces into his fold, and believes 36-year-old Brazilian Silva will become the leader Chelsea are crying out for once he is up to full match sharpness.

The former Blues winger told the club’s official website: “The best and most experienced centre-backs talk their team-mates through games.

“If the younger partner has the audacity to step out of position or is caught ball watching, they get barked at to get back into the zone within seconds.

“A similar positional problem occurred against in the final. Once again I am convinced someone with Thiago Silva’s knowledge would not have allowed that problem to go unnoticed for long.

“I would love to see the Brazilian legend in anger in a Chelsea kit very soon. It will make a huge difference.”

Silva is not the only player looking to find his feet at Stamford Bridge, with Lampard also working on bringing the best out of Werner and Havertz, while the likes of Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic are set to come into his thoughts at some stage.

Nevin added on the approach that Chelsea could take heading forward: “The idea came up of a system that had [Olivier] Giroud or Tammy [Abraham] up top with Kai Havertz and Timo Werner out in the wide attacking areas.

“With each of them in top shape that would be a very dangerous but also well-balanced-looking front line.

“That is before you have a fit-again Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic. I will not be surprised if that combination gets an outing from the boss sooner or later, probably sooner.”

Article continues below

Nevin also believes that a new-look Chelsea side will click on the back of an elaborate summer spending spree, with the Blues having looked less than convincing through a 3-1 victory over and 2-0 defeat to Liverpool.

The Scot said: “Right at this moment, particularly after the Liverpool game, there are many calling it a wake-up call for Chelsea, but I think that is a bit harsh.

“New players either not having time to bed in, or not available yet to the manager, will change everything when they are eventually in mid-season form.”