'We have options' - Ten Hag issues warning to Man Utd captain Maguire

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has warned Harry Maguire that his place in the starting lineup is not a guarantee despite being club captain.

Maguire was benched against Liverpool

Bruno Fernandes took over the armband

Varane back in the starting lineup

WHAT HAPPENED? Harry Maguire was left on the bench by the Manchester United manager in their last Premier League game against Liverpool where they registered their first win of the season.

WHAT HE SAID: Speaking to reporters ahead of Manchester United's clash against Southampton, Ten Hag said, "It doesn’t mean when you are captain, you are established to play always, especially when you also have Varane in your squad. We have options. Varane's stature is immense and in pre-season, we took a decision to build him physically, so he had a bit of a slow start."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The centre-back pairing of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez proved to be a formidable one against Liverpool and the Dutch manager may not want to tweak the winning combination in the coming matches.

WHAT NEXT FOR Man United? Manchester United will hope to build on their win against Liverpool and pick up three points as they take on Southampton away from home on Saturday.