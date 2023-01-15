Ten Hag explains why Man Utd signed Weghorst amid questions of deal for Dutch striker

Erik ten Hag has explained why Manchester United moved to sign Wout Weghorst, with the Dutch striker being backed to surprise any doubters.

Forward snapped up on loan from Burnley

Working with fellow countryman at Old Trafford

Boasts an impressive goal record

WHAT HAPPENED? With Cristiano Ronaldo having been released by the Red Devils in November, another striker was always going to be required in the January transfer window. Netherlands international Weghorst is the man that Premier League heavyweights from Old Trafford have turned to, with Ten Hag convinced that the 30-year-old – who has joined on a short-term loan from Burnley – will prove his worth having generally impressed over the course of his career to date.

WHAT THEY SAID: Discussing his move to bring in a fellow countryman, United boss Ten Hag has told Viaplay: “I think Wout has surprised at every club where he has been, except at Burnley, but that was only a very short period. I have been following him for a long time, all through his career. I have known him since he was 16 years old and everywhere he has been he has surprised. Yes, of course he is a player I have been scouting. He has shown at all his club that he could add something or strengthen something. He has an incredible mentality. Even defensively he can add value to a team.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Weghorst was not cleared in time to make his United debut in a derby date with Manchester City, but saw Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford find the target in a dramatic contest that the Red Devils ultimately prevailed in 2-1.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Weghorst was in attendance for a meeting with City, while also taking his first steps on the Old Trafford pitch, and he should expect to see plenty of game time over the coming weeks as United continue to compete on four fronts – with a Premier League trip to Crystal Palace next up on Wednesday.