Ted Lasso theme song: Who wrote it, lyrics & series soundtrack

Everything you need to know about the Ted Lasso theme song.

The producers of the Ted Lasso show, especially Jason Sudeikis, were adamant that they must have a theme song performed and written by a name-brand artist.

The process was not easy to come by, especially as viewers generally hit the 'skip intro' button when the theme song plays.

There was also the challenge of signing a renowned artist.

Who wrote Ted Lasso theme song?

The score was composed by the Brit duo of Marcus Mumford and Tom Howe.

It was considered a coup that Mumford of Mumford & Sons sang the theme, as the artist is also well known in America, where most of the viewers reside, while the show itself is set in England. Additionally, lead actor Sudeikis and Mumford are good friends in real life.

(C)Getty Images

On the song, Mumford was quoted by The Hollywood Reporter, as saying: "We felt the theme song had to be placed somewhere right in the middle of the Atlantic, between the UK and the US, so we listened to a lot of Beatles and Gerry and the Pacemakers, and then also Creedence Clearwater Revival, as references, in saying it should feel somewhere halfway between London and Kansas, where Ted’s from."

The intro version to be used in the opening credits on the show plays for 22 seconds, with the full version of the song running for 2:16 minutes.

Ted Lasso theme song lyrics

Yeah, it might be all that you get

Yeah, I guess this might well be it

If you slow down for a second, take your time

You know I'm yours if you remember that you're mine

And when everybody's telling me I have no time

I prove 'em wrong again

Yeah, it might be all that you get

Yeah, I guess this might well be it

But heaven knows I've tried

No, my hands won't be tied down

And I will not lay them down

'Cause I can finally see the truth

So simple but so clear

Accepting an ocean's depths were out of reach for me and you

If you're coming up for air breathing in

You know I'll be there when you first begin

And when everybody's telling us we have no time

We'll prove 'em wrong again

'Cause, yeah, it might be all that you get

Yeah, I guess this might well be it

But heaven knows I've tried

And heaven knows I've tried

You can listen to the Ted Lasso theme song here

Meaning of Ted Lasso theme song

People received the song well, and a 2021 Emmy nomination for Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music serves as a testament to that.

The lyrics are inspired by the words the character of Ted Lasso, an American college football coach from Kansas who gets a job coaching the professional soccer team AFC Richmond in England, would say to his players in a motivational speech.

It even touches on Ted's divorce plot in the show, where the lyrics go: 'And when everybody's telling us we have no time we'll prove 'em wrong again).'