Taylor Twellman mocks MLS 'retirement league' critics after Man Utd linked with shock move for New England Revolution goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic

Taylor Twellman has mocked those who claim Major League Soccer is a retirement league, after Djordje Petrovic was linked with Manchester United.

WHAT HAPPENED? Twellman, who played for New England Revolution between 2002 and 2010, has taken the opportunity to hail MLS for bringing through young talent, as Petrovic has been labelled as a potential target for United. The Manchester Evening News claims the Serbia international has caught United's eye and they have been sending scouts to keep an eye on his performances, and Twellman has pointed out that the average age of arrivals to the league are 25 and under, dismissing critics that claim the league is a retirement home for older players at the end of their careers.

WHAT THEY SAID: Twellman wrote on Twitter: "The average age for incoming transfers for MLS over the past 5 years is just under 25 years of age……”retirement league”.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United are keen to sign a new goalkeeper this summer amid doubts over David de Gea's future but Petrovic only joined New England last summer and would command a significant fee in this transfer window.

WHAT NEXT? While United are preparing for pre-season, MLS continues apace and New England Revolution face Toronto on June 25.