Sule given Bayern Munich backing by head coach Flick amid Chelsea transfer links

The Germany international has not been a regular starter in recent weeks but has received words of encouragement from his manager

Hansi Flick has offered his backing to Niklas Sule after the Bayern Munich defender was linked with a summer transfer to Chelsea.

Reports in Germany have claimed that the 25-year-old has been added to Chelsea’s transfer wishlist along with fellow Bundesliga defenders David Alaba and Dayot Upamecano.

Sule, who is under contract at the Allianz Arena until 2022, has made 20 appearances in all competitions for Bayern this season, but has only started two of the club’s last six Bundesliga fixtures.

However, Flick provided words of support for Sule, who suffered a serious knee injury last season, and suggested that the Germany international’s ability to play in different positions in defence made him a valuable player to have in the squad.

"Niklas is an absolute option, whether in the centre or full-back position," said Flick.

"He did well at Schalke [in a 4-0 win last month when Sule played at right-back]. Don't forget that he had a long injury.

"Niklas is a fast player who is calm on the ball and helps shape the game from the back. Given his size, he has absolute strength and I'm glad he's on our team.

"We will see how everything develops and how he sees his future. I am satisfied with his development, you can rely on him."

Meanwhile, Flick confirmed that Bayern are still waiting for Leon Goretzka and Javi Martinez to return negative coronavirus tests before he can bring them back into his plans.

Martinez’s period of quarantine is due to finish on Wednesday, with Goretzka due out of self-isolation two days later, and both midfielders are set to miss Friday’s game against Hertha Berlin.

"With Javi and Leon it is the case that we do a test after the quarantine, I can't comment on that because I don't have the results," added Flick.

"Javi has to take the test and then it will be determined if he still has the virus in his body. We have to wait from day to day.

"We also know with Leon that it takes a few days longer. He also has to be tested, everything will depend on that."