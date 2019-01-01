Stam: Newcastle wanted me as manager this summer

The former Manchester United centre-back has admitted he was approached this summer by the Magpies, but their bid came too late

Jaap Stam has revealed that he turned down an approach from Newcastle, who wanted him to become their manager this summer.

The 47-year-old Dutchman, who made his name playing for and as a commanding centre-back, turned down the offer of the St James’ Park outfit as he had already penned an extension agreement with Eredivisie side .

Life has not gone particularly smoothly for him at Feyenoord Stadium, with the Rotterdam giants struggling in the middle of the Dutch top flight, coming off the back of a 1-1 draw with Heracles on Sunday.

Newcastle, meanwhile, ultimately ended up with Steve Bruce in their dugout and they have thus far failed to exceed pre-season expectations of a relegation battle as they lie 18th in the Premier League standings, despite a shock win over Manchester United.

Had the Magpies acted more decisively, though, they might have been headed up by Stam this season.

“ called me a few days after I signed my contract at Feyenoord,” he revealed in an interview with Voetbal International. “So it wasn't an option straight away. I'm a man of my word.

“It was beautiful and honourable, because people in apparently know what I stand for as a trainer.”

Stam’s coaching career began in earnest at Reading, where he led the Royals to the play-offs in his first season, though the second proved to be a disappointment as he was sacked with the team 20th in the Championship standings.

In late 2018, he took command of PEC Zwolle and helped to lead them to the top flight before stabilising them the following year.

His success led to a move to Feyenoord, where he replaced Giovanni van Bronckhorst and led them to six victories in their final seven games to secure a third-placed finish. As a consequence, he was handed a summer contract extension, which played a fateful role in thwarting any summer switch back to England.

On Thursday, Stam will lead his side back into action against , with the Dutch side sitting on three points in Europe, having lost their opener to before overcoming at home.