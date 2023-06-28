Spurs get their man! James Maddison unveiled as a Tottenham player after sealing swift transfer from relegated Leicester

Harry Sherlock
James Maddison Tottenham HotspurGetty
J. MaddisonTottenham HotspurLeicester CityPremier LeagueNewcastle UnitedTransfers

Tottenham have announced the signing of James Maddison from relegated Leicester City after quickly wrapping up a deal.

  • Spurs confirm signing of Maddison
  • Second signing of the summer
  • Maddison moves after relegation

WHAT HAPPENED? Spurs have announced the signing of the attacking midfielder after striking a £40 million ($50.5m) deal following Leicester's fall into the Championship. Maddison was also targeted by Newcastle, but Spurs have beaten their Premier League rivals to the punch, and he has signed a contract until 2028.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Maddison follows Guglielmo Vicario in joining new manager Ange Postecoglou at Tottenham, with the goalkeeper announced as a new signing on Tuesday. Newcastle had been leading the race for England international Maddison, but Spurs moved quickly to steal a march on their competitors and wrap up the transfer. Harry Winks is set to join Leicester in a separate £10m ($12.6m) deal, per BBC Sport.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

James Maddison Leicester 2022-23Getty Images

20230614-celtic-PostecoglouGetty Images

Harry Kane Tottenham goal 2022-23Getty

WHAT NEXT? Spurs are preparing for a pre-season tour of Australia and Maddison will hope to get some minutes under his belt before the 2023-24 season.

Editors' Picks