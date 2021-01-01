Spalletti confirmed as Gattuso's successor at Napoli

Napoli narrowly missed out on Champions League qualification on the final day of the season

Napoli have confirmed the appointment of Luciano Spalletti as their new coach.

Gennaro Gattuso departed at the end of the season, after Napoli agonisingly failed to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Club owner Aurelio De Laurentiis has acted swiftly to bring in a replacement, with former Roma and Inter boss Spalletti handed the reins.

What has been said?

“I am delighted to announce that Luciano Spalletti will become Napoli coach on 1 July,” De Laurentiis confirmed in a brief statement. “Welcome, Luciano – we'll do great work together.”

Napoli go for experience

After handing the job to the relatively inexperienced Gattuso to replace managerial legend Carlo Ancelotti, De Laurentiis has now reverted back to an experienced head.

At 62, Spalletti numbers Empoli, Sampdoria, Venezia, Udinese, Ancona, Roma, Zenit St Petersburg and Inter among his coaching stops.

Article continues below

He was twice named Serie A Coach of the Year during his spell at Roma, who he guided to back-to-back Coppa Italia titles in 2006-07 and 2007-08.

Spalletti twice secured the Russian title with Zenit, and he will be charged with making Napoli a force in the Serie A title race once again.

Further reading