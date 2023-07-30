Spain reportedly leave Women's World Cup base camp in Palmerston North due to 'boredom' with city mayor inviting them back for a night out

The Spanish women's national team reportedly left their World Cup base camp in Palmerston North due to boredom.

WHAT HAPPENED? La Roja, who were initially staying in Palmerston North - a city in New Zealand - have now shifted base and moved to Wellington. As per media reports, the primary for their shifting of base camp was boredom as the team felt there was nothing much to do in Palmerston North.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Upon hearing the news, the mayor of the New Zealand city invited the team back to their old base and promised them a fun night out on the town. Speaking to Stuff, the mayor said, "I'd be quite happy to show the Spanish team a night-out in Palmy."

WHAT THEY SAID: Responding to the news of Spain leaving their city, the city council posted on social media, "Hola La Roja (Spain). We've heard you are breaking up with us. We didn’t see that coming, but it’s ok. Whilst it’s one of the shortest relationships we’ve had, we’ve loved our two weeks together! We hear you’re telling people we’re boring. We thought that our slow-paced life was what made you fall for us in the first place? We know we’re not boring, we could go on and on for hours about all the cool things you can do here (we’ve put some suggestions in the comments). If you’re willing to give us a second chance- we could show you?

"We promise we’re not bitter though, we’ve loved being able to get to know you. And, if we’re being honest- you probably could tell our hearts were always elsewhere🇳🇿 Good luck for the rest of the tournament- you’ll continue to be our second favourite team and we’ll cheer for you with all we’ve got!"

AND WHAT'S MORE: La Roja, who were knocked out from the round of 16 stage in the last edition, is on a roll this time in the Women's World Cup winning their first two matches. While they beat Costa Rica 3-0 in their tournament opener, they thrashed Zambia 5-0 in the second game to book a berth in the knockout stage.

WHAT NEXT? Spain will be next seen in action in their final group game against a high-flying Japanese side on Monday.