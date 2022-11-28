South Korea vs Ghana: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Where to watch South Korea vs Ghana World Cup 2022 group match in the United Kingdom, United States, India and more.

South Korea will be chasing their first win when they face Ghana in their second group match of the 2022 World Cup on Monday at the Education City Stadium in Qatar.

With only Portugal picking up a win in the first round of fixtures in Group H, there could be a three-way battle for second place between South Korea, Ghana and Uruguay.

Heung-min Son started for South Korea with his face protected with a mask but the team could only manage a goalless draw with Uruguay. Ghana, on the other hand, put up a spirited fight against Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal in an encounter that ultimately ended in a 3-2 defeat.

South Korea have a difficult task ahead of them if they are to pick up their first win by defeating the well-drilled Ghanaian side.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK, India and more, as well as how to stream the match live online.

South Korea vs Ghana date & kick-off time

Game: South Korea vs Ghana Date: November 28, 2022 Kick-off: 8:00am ET / 1:00pm GMT / 3:00pm CAT / 6:30 pm IST Venue: Education City Stadium Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch South Korea vs Ghana on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

In the United Kingdom (UK), the match will be televised on BBC One, with streaming available on BBC iPlayer.

In India, the match will be broadcast on the Sports 18 Network and streamed on Jio Cinema.

Country TV Channel Live Stream US Fox Sports, Telemundo fuboTV, Peacock, Fox Sports UK BBC One BBC iPlayer India Sports 18 SD/HD Jio Cinema Africa SuperSport SuperSport

South Korea squad & team news

South Korea are likely to miss the services of Hwang Hee-chan, who is doubtful for the game due to a hamstring problem. Heung-min Son, who recovered from an eye injury here suffered while playing for Tottenham, will once again turn out with a protective mask on his face.

South Korea predicted XI: Seung-gyu; Moon-hwan, Min-jae, Young-gwon, Jin-su; Jung, In-beom; Na, Lee, Son; Ui-jo

Position Players Goalkeepers Seung-gyu, Bum-keun, Hyeon-woo Defenders Jong-gyu, Jin-su, Min-jae, Chul, Moon-hwan, Young-gwon, Kyung-won, Tae-hwan, Yu-min. Midfielders Woo-young, In-beom, Seung-ho, Jae-sung, Hee-chan, Jun-ho, Sang-ho, Kang-in, Chang-hoon, Woo-yeong, Min-kyu. Forwards Gue-sung, Ui-jo, Heung-min Son

Ghana squad & team news

Ghana boss Otto Addo has no fresh injury concerns and will have the full squad available for selection. It will be interesting to see if Osman Bukari, who scored against Portugal, will get into the starting lineup against South Korea as the team opts for a more attacking approach.

Ghana predicted XI: Ati Zigi; Seidu, Amartey, Djiku, Baba; Partey, Abdul Samed; Bukari, Kudus, A. Ayew; Williams