'We have to respect it' - Son Heung-min addresses Harry Kane's proposed transfer to Bayern Munich from Tottenham

Son Heung-min has spoken about team-mate Harry Kane's potential transfer to Bayern Munich and emphasised the need to respect his decision.

Uncertainty over Kane's future

Son admires Kane's professionalism

Kane could join Bayern Munich this summer

WHAT HAPPENED? Son has claimed that he is unaware of Kane's situation at the club and suggested that people should respect the striker's privacy and wait for him to make a decision on his future.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I can’t say anything about the final decision because I don’t know anything. Probably Harry doesn’t know. We just have to wait. The decision will be between the club and Harry and we have to respect it," he told reporters.

"Harry has been fantastic for me. He’s always professional, always working hard. He’s never shown any thoughts about himself. There’s so much news going around it’s also not easy for him. But he’s captain at the moment and he’s working with the team. He doesn’t show any distractions. He is not bothered. He loves being here. I love him as a player.

"I fully respect him. He’s one of the best strikers in the world, has been for five, six, seven years in a row. He’s always one of the hardest working guys, working hard as a striker, sprinting back when we lose the ball. He is a great example. Playing with him is always fun, it’s a joy. Watching him training there are a lot of things to learn."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kane's future remains up in the air. The Bundesliga champions have been heavily linked with a move for the star striker, and have already had two bids rejected by Tottenham who value Kane at £100 million ($128m). A third bid is reported to be imminent. Amid the speculation, Kane's wife has reportedly been spotted house-hunting in Bavaria.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty/GOAL

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Tottenham are set to play against local side Lion City Sailors in Singapore on Wednesday.