'City are too far ahead' - Solskjaer rules out late Premier League title push for Manchester United

The Norwegian boss doesn't think the Red Devils can catch their local rivals despite picking up a morale-boosting derby win

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has ruled out a late Premier League title push for Manchester United, insisting that local rivals City "are too far ahead".

United moved back up to second in the table by beating their neighbours 2-0 at Etihad Stadium on Sunday, thanks to goals from Bruno Fernandes and Luke Shaw.

However, the Red Devils are still 11 points behind City with just ten fixtures remaining and Solskjaer cannot see his side bridging that gap.

What's been said?

“We just take one game at a time,” the Norwegian head coach told reporters after the game. “City are too far ahead for us to think we can catch them. Last year we caught 15 points up on Leicester, but City are a different proposition.

“Even today they put us under so much pressure you could see we were playing against a very good team.

"When you come away with a 2-0 win and another clean sheet and a performance like this then you are delighted.”

How did United see off City?

Solskjaer saw his team get off to the best possible start at Etihad Stadium after they were given a penalty with just two minutes on the clock.

The referee had no choice but to point to the spot after Gabriel Jesus' clumsy challenge on Anthony Martial, and Fernandes stepped up to notch his 16th goal of the season.

Article continues below

City had their chances to get back into the game, with Ilkay Gundogan guilty of wasteful finishing and Rodri seeing a thunderous effort bounce off the bar before the visitors grabbed an all-important second goal.

United goalkeeper Dean Henderson found Shaw with a perfectly flighted throw out from the back and the defender embarked on a thrilling run into the box which ended with him firing into the far corner of the net after a neat one-two with Marcus Rashford.

What's next?

The Red Devils will now start preparing for a round of 16 first-leg meeting with AC Milan in the Europa League on Thursday. Solskjaer's men are due back in Premier League action three days later, with a home fixture against high-flying West Ham.

Further reading