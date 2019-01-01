Solskjaer makes best start in Manchester United history

The interim boss overtook Sir Matt Busby's record thanks to Marcus Rashford's goal on Sunday

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made the most successful start of any Manchester United manager in history after winning his first six games in charge.

The Norwegian overtook Sir Matt Busby's record of five consecutive wins when his side beat Tottenham at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

Solskjaer took over in December following the sacking of Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford, although he is currently set to leave United at the end of the season with Gareth Southgate, Diego Simeone and Mauricio Pochettino among the front-runners for the permanent job.

Premier League victories against Cardiff, Huddersfield, Bournemouth and Newcastle, as well as a FA Cup third-round win at home to Reading, have seen Solskjaer's stock rise though, and the win over Spurs is his best result yet.

