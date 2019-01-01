Solskjaer hoping to see Mata sign new Man Utd contract

The Spanish midfielder is heading towards the free agent pool, but those at Old Trafford are keen to see him agree to an extension

manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is still hoping to see Juan Mata commit to a new contract at Old Trafford.

As things stand, the World Cup winner is heading towards free agency.

His current deal is due to expire in the summer and no extension has been put in place as yet.

Mata has hinted that he would welcome fresh terms, having stated his “love” for United on a regular basis, and talks are set to continue with the 31-year-old Spaniard.

Solskjaer told Sky Sports of his future plans for a man who has spent five-and-a-half years with the Red Devils: "He's a fantastic person and a fantastic player.

"It's up to him. I've had words with him and he knows how highly I regard him.

"I was so pleased for him last week; it would have been so much nicer for him to sit there and talk about Juan scoring the winning goal against .

"He's a top pro and let's see if they manage to agree."

United are eager to see Mata and fellow countryman David de Gea remain on their books for 2019-20.

Questions are being asked of their first-choice goalkeeper, however, with contract talks with him also dragging on.

He has also suffered a dip in form, making a number of high-profile errors, but the 28-year-old retains the full support of his manager.

Solskjaer added on De Gea, who he has already confirmed will remain in his starting XI: "I think David is a fantastic keeper. He's mentally strong. Of course he's been in the papers the last few weeks, but that happens.

Article continues below

"He's determined to prove himself to me and to the supporters. We support him.

"He's one of the top keepers in the world - for me, the best. He's gone through a little patch now that everyone will go through."

United, who sit sixth in the Premier League and are running out of time in their bid to secure a top-four finish and qualification, will be back in action on Sunday away at relegated Huddersfield.