Inter CEO Beppe Marotta says there is a “six out of 10” chance that Romelu Lukaku returns to the club from Chelsea for the 2023-24 campaign.

Belgian striker on loan at San Siro

Has found his shooting boots again

Blues will make final call on future

WHAT HAPPENED? The Belgium international striker has spent the current season back at San Siro on loan from Premier League heavyweights. He has endured form and fitness issues since returning to Italy – where he has previously savoured Serie A title glory – leading many to suggest that he will head back to Stamford Bridge this summer. Lukaku has, however, rediscovered a spark of late – netting five goals through his last six appearances – and Inter are now willing to explore another agreement with Chelsea.

WHAT THEY SAID: Quizzed by Gazzetta dello Sport to give a figure out of 10 regarding how likely it is that Lukaku will be in Milan next season, Marotta said: “I’d say six.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Marotta went on to tell Sky Sport Italia when asked again about transfer talks, with Chelsea poised to appoint a new permanent manager after working under Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter and Frank Lampard in the 2022-23 campaign: “He is on loan until June 30, then he’ll be back to Chelsea who will decide his future, we still don’t know the directors and the next coach of the Blues. Will we bring him back? We’ll evaluate in the future when we’ll sit down with the technical area. Now we are focused on the present with extraordinary games ahead.”

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Gettyimages

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Lukaku has hit 12 goals in total for Inter this season, through 31 appearances, and appears to have little future at Chelsea despite them investing a club-record £98 million ($122m) in his talents when re-signing him from Inter in 2021.