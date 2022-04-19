Shelvey: Newcastle will be as big as PSG and Manchester City

Newcastle midfielder Jonjo Shelvey says they will soon become a “massive club" on par with Manchester City and PSG following the club's big-money takeover.

A Saudi Arabian-led consortium bought the club from Mike Ashley in October and promised to transform the Magpies into a side capable of competing with the Premier League and European elite.

The appointment of Eddie Howe as manager and significant investment in players in January has already helped steer the club away from the relegation zone, but Shelvey says this is only the beginning.

What did Shelvey say?

Shelvey is full of praise for the impact Howe has had since replacing Steve Bruce, with the former Bournemouth boss helping foster a strong team spirit.

“I love life here, Newcastle is a great place to live. I usually only do three years then move on, but I’m settled,” he told Sky Sports.

“Let’s not sugar coat it, we needed to be taken over. Everyone at the club is pulling in the one direction - the camaraderie around the place is something I’ve not seen before.

“I’ve never had a manager like this before. The first thing he did was hand everyone a sheet of paper to write down their wives' and kids' names, plus all our birthdays. He wants to know everything about everyone. I’m glad I’m his cup of tea and want to do everything to repay him.

"At some clubs you get the hump if you’re not playing. Players can toss training off at times, but at Newcastle the ones not playing are in training the next day while the others recover - they’re probably fitter than those who have played the previous day.”

Asked about the club’s ambitions, the former Swansea and Liverpool midfielder said there was no limit to what they could achieve.

“This club will be massive. I’m talking PSG and Man City massive,” he said. “It’ll take time, and it’s a building process, but Newcastle can go to the top. We just all need to be patient. All I want is to be a part of the process.”

Shelvey eyes new deal

Shelvey has also expressed his determination to impress Howe enough to earn a new contract at St James’ Park and play his part in the club's transformation.

The 30-year-old, who joined Newcastle from Swansea in 2016, will enter the final 12 months of his contract next season.

“I want to show the club that I warrant a couple more years,” he added. “I’d happily hold my hands up and say I don’t deserve to be here if I felt I can’t play at this top level any more, but I want to stay as long as I can and be part of it all.”

