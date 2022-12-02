Switzerland star Xherdan Shaqiri matches Ronaldo & Messi record with World Cup goal against Serbia

Xherdan Shaqiri joined Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in becoming only the third player to score in the last three World Cup tournaments in a row.

Scored opener against Serbia

Has now scored in last three World Cups

Only Messi & CR7 have also achieved the feat

WHAT HAPPENED? Shaqiri demonstrated he still possesses a wand of a left foot as he slotted home Switzerland's opener against Serbia, matching football's ultimate GOATs, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, in the process.

SHAQIRI SCORES FOR SWITZERLAND 🇨🇭



As it stands, Brazil and Switzerland are moving on to the knockout stage! pic.twitter.com/UveYxb5IFW — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 2, 2022

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Having also netted for Switzerland at World Cup 2014, against Honduras, and in 2018, against Serbia, Shaqiri became only the third player to score in each of the last three editions of the World Cup.

WHAT NEXT FOR SHAQIRI? Should Switzerland hold on for the win, Shaqiri and his team-mates can look forward to a last-16 tie against Portugal.