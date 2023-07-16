Sergio Busquets officially joins Lionel Messi at Inter Miami as Barcelona legend pens contract with MLS club until 2025

Sergio Busquets has officially joined Lionel Messi at Inter Miami, signing a contract with the MLS club that will see him stay in Florida until 2025.

Busquets joins Inter Miami

Signs contract until 2025

Reunites with Lionel Messi

WHAT HAPPENED?: Busquets left boyhood club Barcelona after 18 trophy-laden years at the end of last season, and will now reunite with former team-mate Lionel Messi at the DRV PNK Stadium.

WHAT THEY SAID: The 35-year-old midfielder said after filling one of Inter Miami's designated player slots: “This is a special and exciting opportunity that I’m very excited to take. I’m looking forward to this next step in my career with Inter Miami. I was impressed by the Club when I came with Barcelona last year and now I’m happy and ready to represent the Club myself. I can’t wait to help bring the success that this ambitious Club strives for.”

Inter Miami's managing owner Jorge Mas added: “I am excited to welcome Sergio Busquets to Inter Miami. Since day one we have set out to bring the world’s best players to Inter Miami. Sergio’s repertoire speaks for itself.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Busquets won everything there is to win at Barcelona alongside Messi. With former Barca coach Gerardo 'Tata' Martino now in charge of Miami and former Camp Nou stars Jordi Alba, Andres Iniesta and Luis Suarez also being linked with the club, Busquets could be set for a big reunion.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR BUSQUETS?: With Inter Miami's next MLS game not until August 21, Busquets and Messi will make their respective debuts in a Leagues Cup clash with Cruz Azul on July 21. Miami are currently bottom of the Eastern Conference and are without a win in their last 11 matches.