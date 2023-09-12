Scotland fans loudly boo God Save the King ahead of England friendly at Hampden Park

God Save the King was loudly booed by Scotland fans inside Hampden Park ahead of their friendly against England.

Old rivals meet in friendly on Tuesday

Scotland fans jeer English anthem

Electric atmosphere inside Hampden Park

WHAT HAPPENED? The two countries enjoy a fierce sporting rivalry and the atmosphere was palpable at the Scottish national stadium on Tuesday evening. Before the game, both national anthems were played, with Scotland supporters drowning out the English song with a chorus of jeers. This was followed by an impassioned rendition of Flower of Scotland.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The friendly was arranged to commemorate the 150th anniversary of England facing Scotland for the first time in 1872. The West of Glasgow cricket club hosted on that occasion, with the game ending in a 0-0 draw. It is considered by FIFA to be the first official game of international football.

WHAT NEXT? Although there is no points on the line, both teams will be desperate to triumph on Tuesday.