'Who thought Saudi has so much green?' - Lionel Messi worries Barcelona and Inter Miami fans with sponsored Instagram post

Lionel Messi will have Barcelona and Inter Miami fans worried that he may continue his career in Saudi Arabia following his latest Instagram post.

Messi shares post from Saudi Arabia

Star linked with move to Middle East

Barca & Inter Miami fans will be concerned

WHAT HAPPENED? The Paris Saint-Germain star shared a sponsored image from Saudi Arabia as he expressed his love of the country's landscape, or at least his willingness to be paid to compliment the nation.

He wrote in the caption: "Who thought Saudi has so much green? I love to explore its unexpected wonders whenever I can. #visitsaudi".

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia in the recent months since long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr. The latest mix with the Middle East nation will be worrying for fans of Barcelona and Inter Miami, with both teams interested in signing him from PSG when his contract at the French club expires.

Barca coach Xavi confirmed the Catalan club met with the 35-year-old about a possible move back to Camp Nou, while Inter Miami owner David Beckham spoke to him in Paris this week.

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? The Argentine will likely be in action again on Sunday when his side take on Lorient in Ligue 1.