Sancho: I’d play football every day until I’m 100 years old

The Borussia Dortmund star says he hopes to be involved in the game for a long, long time

Jadon Sancho hopes he can play football every day until he turns 100 years old as the star says the game will be his "first love forever".

Sancho has been in fantastic form for Borussia Dortmund this season, as the English star has scored 13 goals while providing 14 assists in play.

In addition, Sancho, who was the first player across Europe's top five leagues to reach 10 goals and 10 assists, has scored two goals in the .

And, if it were up to him, the winger would be doing just that forever as he hopes to be involved in the game for a long time.

“I just love football. You can’t really take that out of me - I just love the game, and love the sport," Sancho Bundesliga.com.

So yeah, if I had a choice I’d play every day until I’m 100 years old. But unfortunately, some time I’ll have to step down from football when my body gets old!

"Of course. football will be my first love forever.”

Sancho, who joined Borussia Dortmund in 2017, revealed that he feels a responsibility to perform whenever he takes the field.

Throughout his Dortmund career, he's done just that scoring 30 goals across 87 total appearances for the German contenders.

“Before a game, probably listen to my music, and because I know everyone’s watching, especially for the fans, especially if it’s cold, I don’t want them to just come and support us," he said.

"I want them to go home smiling and be happy that they came out to the end and watched us win. I’m just trying to be a winner and have that winning mentality every game I go into.”

Dortmund currently sit third place in the Bundesliga, four points behind league-leaders and three points behind second-place .

In order to catch their title rivals, Sancho says Dortmund need to showcase more defensive discipline and, if they can do that, a Bundesliga title remains a possibility.

“Personally, I think when we go in front, just to keep our focus, because our focus lacks in that area of the field," he said.

"When we score, they score straight away, and they get back into the game - I feel like we need to be stronger in that, but other than that, I feel like we play very good football.

"We connect well, we get great opportunities to score. It’s about keeping that winning mentality to the last whistle.”