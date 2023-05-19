Sam Kerr, Rachel Daly and Ona Batlle among the WSL’s Player of the Season nominees as men’s Premier League candidates also announced

Chelsea and Aston Villa stars Sam Kerr and Rachel Daly have been named among the eight nominees for the WSL Player of the Season award.

WHAT HAPPENED? Guro Reiten and Kirsty Hanson also represent Chelsea and Villa, while Ona Batlle and Leah Galton of Manchester United make the list alongside Manchester City forward Khadija Shaw and Arsenal defender Frida Maanum.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: All of those up for the prestigious prize have enjoyed standout seasons at club level and will be counting down the days to the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand this summer – when they will get the chance to strut their stuff on the grandest of international stages.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The nominees for the 2022-23 Premier League Player of the Year in the men’s game were announced on Thursday, with record-breaking Manchester City striker Erling Haaland leading the charge in that race. He is joined on a seven-man shortlist by club colleague Kevin De Bruyne, Arsenal duo Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard, Tottenham talisman Harry Kane, Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford and Newcastle full-back Kieran Trippier.

WHAT NEXT? There is still plenty left to play for in 2022-23 across the men and women’s games, with treble-chasing City and FA Cup winners Chelsea hoping to savour title glory in Premier League and WSL circles.