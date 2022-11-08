What does Saliba think of his Arsenal fan chant? Gunners defender delivers his verdict

William Saliba has quickly endeared himself to a loyal fan base at Arsenal, with the French defender delighted to have his own terrace song.

WHAT HAPPENED? It did not take long for Gunners supporters to come up with a ditty for their classy 21-year-old centre-half, with a bright start to the 2022-23 campaign seeing him win a host of admirers as Mikel Arteta’s side made their way to the top of the Premier League table. Saliba’s name can now often be heard ringing around Emirates Stadium and various venues across England and throughout Europe, with the talented youngster enjoying the revised version of ‘Tequila’ by The Champs that has been composed in his honour.

WHAT THEY SAID: Saliba has told Premier League Productions of having a fan tune: "The chant? Yeah, of course I've heard it. I heard it since the beginning. I want to give them [the fans] back everyday I'm on the pitch. So, thank you for that."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal supporters have been given plenty of opportunities to serenade Saliba this season, with his impressive performances contributing to 11 victories and 34 points being collected from 13 Premier League games so far.

WHAT NEXT? Saliba has starred for Arsenal after returning to north London from a number of loan spells, with the impressive progress he has made allowing him to become a serious contender for a place in the France squad that will be looking to defend a prestigious World Cup crown in Qatar.