Ronaldo admits 'I don’t have many years left' but Man Utd superstar still plans to play into his 40s

Cristiano Ronaldo has admitted he does not “have many years left”, but the Manchester United superstar remains as determined as ever to get his hands on trophies and plans to play into his 40s.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner is now 37 years of age and – having represented Sporting, Real Madrid, Juventus and the Red Devils – is aware the clock is ticking.

He has maintained remarkable physical standards, but the legendary Portuguese forward admits the day is approaching when he will have to hang up his boots.

What has been said?

Ronaldo, who returned to Old Trafford for a second spell in the Premier League during the summer of 2021, told DAZN : “It's hard to say that I don't want more, because if I'm at a club that gives me the opportunity to win more things, why not, and in the national team too.

“I know I don't have many years left playing, four or five more. We'll see, and I want to win more things.”

The bigger picture

Ronaldo already boasts the most enviable of medal collections, but remains eager to pass his vast experience on to those around him for club and country.

He added: “You have to be intelligent and know that at 18, 20 or 25 you are not the same as at 35. That is the maturity, the experience, the intelligence to understand that maybe you lose some things to win others and have balance right to keep competing and be at the highest level.

“That's not easy, but it seems like it to me, because I show year after year that the numbers speak for themselves.

“I don't have to tell you that I'm very good, because the numbers are there. The facts are facts, the rest is not. It doesn't matter at all.

“That's why I'm very happy with my form, I'm still scoring goals, helping people, teams, both in the national team and at Manchester United and that's why I want to continue like this.”

