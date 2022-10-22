'Ronaldo would've scored that' - Keane frustrated by Rashford's wasteful finishing against Chelsea

Marcus Rashford's poor finishing left Roy Keane frustrated as he joked Cristiano Ronaldo may have been a better option to start for Manchester United.

Rashford missed great chance vs Chelsea

Keane said Ronaldo would have finished it

Portugal star dropped from squad

WHAT HAPPENED? Rashford started up front in Saturday's Premier League game against Chelsea and saw a great opportunity blocked by goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga in the first half, much to Keane's annoyance. However, the Red Devils eventually fought for a point in a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge.

WHAT THEY SAID: Discussing the chance, the United legend said on Sky Sports: "Could he do better with the first touch, could he try and go around the goalkeeper? We have to give the keeper a little bit of credit, he's out there quick, but Marcus will be thinking that's a big chance for any striker. I think probably Ronaldo would have scored that."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo was left out of the squad because he walked down the tunnel before the end of his side's 2-0 win against Tottenham in midweek after he was left on the bench for the whole match.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? After Saturday's clash against Chelsea, Rashford and his United team-mates will turn their attention to the Europa League as they host Sheriff at Old Trafford on Thursday.