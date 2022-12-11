Ronaldo says Brazil wanted Guardiola as manager but he 'preferred to renew with Man City'

Legendary striker Ronaldo Nazario has stated that Brazil wanted to hire Pep Guardiola as manager but he preferred to say with Man City instead.

Tite leaves after Qatar failure

Guardiola wanted by Brazil

A move seems unlikely though

WHAT HAPPENED? After their disappointing World Cup exit – suffered at the hands of exta-time and penalty shooutout experts Croatia – Brazil will be looking for a new manager. Indeed, following the defeat, Tite stepped down from his role with the Selecao and it turns out that Guardiola has been considered for the role in the past.

WHAT THEY SAID: As quoted by Catalan media, Ronaldo said: "There was interest in Guardiola, it was discussed with Guardiola's coaching staff, but he preferred to renew the contract with Manchester City. It might be difficult for the CBF to reach an agreement, he is the highest-paid coach in the world."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Back in November, the former Barcelona manager decided to sign a new two-year contract with Manchester City that will keep him in England until 2025. Meaning that despite the current vacancy with the Brazil job, a move for Guardiola in the short term is highly unlikely.

WHAT NEXT FOR GUARDIOLA? The City boss will see his side return to action on December 22 when they host Liverpool in the Carabao Cup. Before then, they have a friendly match against Girona next Saturday.