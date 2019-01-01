Ronaldo in Juventus squad to face Ajax but Chiellini absent

The Portugal international is likely to start in Amsterdam although the club's influential centre-back misses out through injury

have received mix news on the injury front with Cristiano Ronaldo available and in the squad for their meeting with but Giorgio Chiellini is forced to miss out.

There were concerns that the international would not be able to shake off a thigh injury in time to feature in Wednesday's showdown with the Dutch side.

He did, however, take part in training with the rest of the squad on Tuesday and was subsequently part of the travelling party heading to Amsterdam.

There is less positive news over the fitness of captain Chiellini, however.

The international defender was already a doubt for the first leg in Amsterdam with a calf injury and, having missed training on Monday, he was forced to undergo a session away from the group.

And he has since been ruled out of the first leg, with Chiellini's name not part of the 21-man squad named to face the Eredivisie side.

Former midfielder Emre Can is also missing after he had to train separately from the rest of the squad on Tuesday as he continues to struggle with an ankle problem.

That could see Sami Khedira, who only recently returned to action following a heart problem, take his place in the starting XI in what would be his first start since February 15.

Should, as now expected, Ronaldo feature from the start against Ajax, it will be his first appearance for Juve in four matches.

Having been rested for the 2-0 defeat to , Ronaldo subsequently injured his hamstring on international duty with Portugal where he had to be withdrawn after 30 minutes of the 1-1 qualifying draw with .

That meant he missed Juve's three matches after the international break, including the 2-1 triumph over that has put them within touching distance of another crown.

Article continues below

A draw or win in Saturday's clash with 16th-placed will see them win an eighth consecutive Italian top-flight title and ensure Ronaldo will have won league titles in , and Italy.

With the Serie A title all but clinched, Massimiliano Allegri's side will be hoping they can make significant progress in Europe and, should they manage to advance past Ajax, they will then face either or in the semi-finals.

And they will likely be looking to Ronaldo for inspiration, with the 34-year-old scoring an incredible hat-trick to ensure Juve recovered from a 2-0 first-leg deficit to beat and advance through to the quarters.