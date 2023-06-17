Romeo Beckham severs ties with dad David's club Inter Miami as he signs permanent deal with Brentford B

Romeo Beckham has joined Brentford B on a one-year permanent deal from Inter Miami, as the winger part ways with his legend dad David's MLS side.

Romeo, son of David Beckham, joins Brentford B in January

Impresses on short-term loan spell

Server ties with Inter Miami to continue pro-career in England

WHAT HAPPENED? The 20-year-old right-winger, who is the son of Manchester United legend David Beckham, has earned himself a permanent deal after impressing during a six-month spell with the Bees’ B team last season.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The youngster joined on loan in January from Beckham-owned Inter Miami. He scored his first goal for Brentford's second string in February and seems to have done enough to convince them to hand him a permanent contract. It is understood the Londoners will pay a small compensation fee to his parent club Miami to secure his services on permanent-basis.

It is also reported that Romeo agreed to stay with the London-based club to remain closer to his girlfriend Mia Regan, who he has been dating for over three years.

WHAT NEXT FOR ROMEO BECKHAM? The 20-year-old winger will spend the 2023-24 campaign playing for Brentford's B team, where he will continue his progress as he looks to catch the eye of first-team manager Thomas Frank.