The 2023 Women's World Cup proved to be USWNT's worst-ever as they were knocked out by Sweden in the round of 16.

Rodman talks about USWNT

Speaks about changes

Describes atmosphere after World Cup exit

WHAT HAPPENED? The USWNT's rising superstar Trinity Rodman, daughter of basketball legend, Dennis Rodman, has now explained the kind of changes the team is looking to undergo after the disappointing tournament. In an interview with Uproxx, Rodman revealed the atmosphere of the dressing room after the disappointing tournament.

WHAT THEY SAID: What was the atmosphere like in the locker room after that World Cup loss, especially for the younger players? "For us younger players, it was so hard to gauge where or how this World Cup was going to go just because we had no similar experience. Nothing really sets you up for what the World Cup is really like. I think being new players, it’s easy to just have an automatic connection," when asked about the atmosphere of the dressing room.

"But going into this camp after the World Cup, I think the conversation changed more to like, this is the future. It’s us. It’s taking it game by game and not thinking about, “Oh, the next game we have to beat this team by eight goals.” I think it was more about us having joy in celebrating the little wins rather than needing to score a certain amount or needing to do this and that for the media or the fans or anything like that."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The USWNT is already undergoing massive changes with known figures such as Megan Rapinoe and Julie Ertz having called it a day on their international career. The team will now look towards youngsters such as Rodman to take over the proceedings.

WHAT NEXT FOR RODMAN? The USWNT star will be in action with the Washington Spirit on October 6 when they take on OL Reign.