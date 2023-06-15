Richarlison reveals Real Madrid dream but says he must prove his worth at Tottenham

Richarlison has revealed his "dream" of playing for Real Madrid, but has insisted he must prove his worth at Tottenham first.

Richarlison joined Spurs last summer

Struggled in first season in north London

Dreams of potential move to Bernabeu

WHAT HAPPENED? Richarlison says that he would love to move to Real at some point in his career, although he insists that he must prove why Spurs paid £50 million ($63m) to sign him from Everton last summer. Indeed, the Brazil international struggled throughout the season and only managed to score one Premier League goal, a last-minute equaliser against Liverpool that was almost immediately cancelled out as the Reds scored a winner at the death at Anfield.

WHAT THEY SAID: Asked about playing for Real while on Brazil duty, Richarlison said: "Real Madrid links? Of course, every player wants to wear the shirt of Real Madrid. It's the biggest club in the world. But I have a club, a contract, I have to prove why it they bought me for a high price. But any player dreams of playing for Real Madrid."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Richarlison has been out of form throughout the 2022/23 season but he only made 12 starts in the Premier League and it remains to be seen how new manager Ange Postecoglou views the Brazilian. He has an impeccable record for his country, though, and has scored 20 goals in 42 caps. Real may well be in the market for a new striker this summer after Karim Benzema left for Saudi Arabia, but a move for Richarlison would be a shock.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

(C)Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR RICHARLISON? Brazil face Guinea and Senegal in friendlies this week and Richarlison will then return to Spurs for pre-season; their first friendly comes against West Ham in Australia.