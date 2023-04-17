Revealed: Todd Boehly entered Chelsea dressing room after Brighton defeat and called Blues’ league position ‘embarrassing’

Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly reportedly informed Chelsea’s underperforming squad that their form is “embarrassing” during a dressing room pep talk.

Blues struggling to find a spark

Suffered 12 Premier League defeats

Boehly shared his thoughts with players

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blues, who have already parted company with managers Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter this season, continue to languish in the bottom-half of the Premier League table. They have suffered 12 defeats in the English top-flight this season, while collecting only 10 wins, and are also 2-0 down on aggregate against Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Boehly and Co. were expecting much more when investing £600 million ($745m) on fresh faces across the last two transfer windows and – with Frank Lampard now calling the shots on an interim basis – the Blues’ board are making the players aware that current standards are unacceptable.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Telegraph reports that Boehly entered the dressing room following a 2-1 defeat to Brighton in a bid to get his message across. He allowed Lampard to finish his post-match review before getting involved, with it pointed out to Chelsea’s squad that they can still salvage their campaign by staging a stirring fightback against Real at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday. The post-match appearance followed an apparent feud with a section Blues supporters after the full-time whistle.

WHAT NEXT? Boehly came under fire from disgruntled supporters during another disappointing display against Brighton last time out and branded a 2-2 draw with struggling Everton back in March a “sh*t f*cking game” as tension builds in west London on and off the pitch.