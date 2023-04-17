Revealed: Todd Boehly entered Chelsea dressing room after Brighton defeat and called Blues’ league position ‘embarrassing’

- Blues struggling to find a spark
- Suffered 12 Premier League defeats
- Boehly shared his thoughts with players
WHAT HAPPENED? The Blues, who have already parted company with managers Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter this season, continue to languish in the bottom-half of the Premier League table. They have suffered 12 defeats in the English top-flight this season, while collecting only 10 wins, and are also 2-0 down on aggregate against Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Boehly and Co. were expecting much more when investing £600 million ($745m) on fresh faces across the last two transfer windows and – with Frank Lampard now calling the shots on an interim basis – the Blues’ board are making the players aware that current standards are unacceptable.
AND WHAT'S MORE: The Telegraph reports that Boehly entered the dressing room following a 2-1 defeat to Brighton in a bid to get his message across. He allowed Lampard to finish his post-match review before getting involved, with it pointed out to Chelsea’s squad that they can still salvage their campaign by staging a stirring fightback against Real at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday. The post-match appearance followed an apparent feud with a section Blues supporters after the full-time whistle.
WHAT NEXT? Boehly came under fire from disgruntled supporters during another disappointing display against Brighton last time out and branded a 2-2 draw with struggling Everton back in March a “sh*t f*cking game” as tension builds in west London on and off the pitch.