Revealed: Why Bernardo Silva's transfer to PSG broke down despite both Man City and midfielder reaching agreement with French side

Bernardo Silva was very close to leaving Manchester City this summer but he ultimately opted to sign a three-year contract with the club instead.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portuguese international put pen to paper on a new Manchester City deal on Wednesday that will keep him at the club until 2026. But earlier in the summer he was tipped to leave the club and join Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: PSG came very close to roping in the City star and were in advanced talks with the club and all parties involved had agreed to the transfer, according to Le Parisien.

PSG sporting advisor Luis Campos, who had previously worked with his compatriot at Monaco, wanted to reunite with the player in Paris, while the report claims Silva's family do not like living in Manchester and wanted to leave.

Campos had even met City technical director Txiki Begiristain and manager Pep Guardiola three times over the summer to finalise a move. However, once Riyad Mahrez's transfer to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli came through, Guardiola immediately vetoed the transfer and the deal was off.

AND WHAT'S MORE: PSG were reportedly so confident of landing the 29-year-old that they did not have a backup plan ready in case they missed out on him in the end.

WHAT NEXT FOR BERNARDO SILVA? The attacking midfielder and winger missed out on City's last two matches due to illness and it is not known if he will return for Sunday's game against Sheffield United in the Premier League.