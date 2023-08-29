Revealed: Arsenal's stance on selling Emile Smith Rowe to Premier League rivals Chelsea

Chelsea's initial offer to sign Emile Smith Rowe from Arsenal this summer has been rejected by the Gunners.

Arsenal reject Chelsea's bid for Smith Rowe

Won't sell to a direct rival

Chelsea eyeing move for Barcelona duo as well

WHAT HAPPENED? Mauricio Pochettino is looking to make one more addition to his squad before the transfer window closes on Friday and reportedly submitted a bid with Arsenal for Emile Smith Rowe. But the Gunners have reportedly rejected their initial bid as they are against selling the player to a direct rival, according to the Daily Mail.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The report also claims that while the first bid has been rejected by the Gunners, they could be lured to sell him eventually if the Blues come back with a better offer for the midfielder. The 23-year-old has not played a single minute for Mikel Arteta's side this season which could tempt him to make a move away from the Emirates Stadium this summer.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Other than the Arsenal star, the Blues have shortlisted Barcelona duo Raphinha and Ferran Torres, although they are yet to get any response from the Catalan giants.