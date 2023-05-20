Confirmed: Real Madrid will NOT sack Carlo Ancelotti despite losing title to Barcelona & Champions League thrashing at hands of Man City

Carlo Ancelotti has said his future lies at Real Madrid and he will see out his contract despite the club's thumping Champions League exit in midweek.

Ancelotti says he's staying put

Contract until 2024

Linked with Brazil job

WHAT HAPPENED? Ancelotti was speaking at his press conference ahead of Sunday's trip to Valencia. When asked about his future, the Italian insisted he would stay in charge and that he has retained the support of club president Florentino Perez.

WHAT THEY SAID: Ancelotti confirmed he had met with Perez, telling reporters: "We spoke yesterday. We had meeting and he supports me. We talked about Wednesday's match, we talked about this season and the two seasons we've had here. We continue forward with the same appetite to do things well."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ancelotti's future has been an ongoing theme as he approaches the final year of his contract. Having been repeatedly linked with the vacant Brazilian national team post, it seemed the matter had finally been settled after Los Blancos' emphatic Champions League wins over Liverpool and Chelsea and taking more silverware on the form of the Copa del Rey.

Ancelotti's stock had appeared to plunge given the manner of defeat at Manchester City, but it seems Perez is in no rush to make any changes and has backed the unflappable Italian once more.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Real Madrid look to restore some wounded pride when they travel to relegation-threatened Valencia on Sunday, despite La Liga glory already being tied up for rivals Barcelona.