Real Madrid bound? Roberto De Zerbi emerges as shock contender to take over from Carlo Ancelotti after impressive Brighton stint

Ritabrata Banerjee
Robert De Zerbi could replace Carlo Ancelotti as Real Madrid manager after the Italian's contract expires.

WHAT HAPPENED? Ancelotti's future as Real Madrid boss came under fresh scrutiny after his team went down 3-1 against rivals Atletico Madrid on Sunday. Los Blancos have reportedly already started shortlisting managers who could potentially replace the Italian at the helm when his contract expires in 2024. Several names have reportedly been discussed with Xabi Alonso being the favourite to take over the hotseat.

Along with Alonso, the Spanish giants are also reportedly considering the name of Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi after his impressive work with the Seagulls in the last year, according to Cadena SER.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: De Zerbi joined the Premier League outfit after Graham Potter left for Chelsea. He guided the club to a sixth-placed finish in the 2022-23 season, securing a place in the Europa League. Brighton have also started the new campaign well, winning five out of their first six matches to sit in third place in the table.

WHAT NEXT? Ancelotti has already admitted he would be happy to see Alonso return to Real Madrid as coach, while the Italian is expected to take over as Brazil boss once his time at the Bernabeu is up.

