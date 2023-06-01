Real Madrid are interested in signing Kai Havertz from Chelsea as a potential replacement for Karim Benzema, who looks to be off to Saudi Arabia.

Havertz discussed as potential signing

Benzema subject of offer from Saudi Arabia

Chelsea to sell multiple players this summer

WHAT HAPPENED? Real Madrid are discussing a potential move to sign Havertz as they brace for Benzema's decision over his future. The striker has been the subject of an offer from Saudi Arabia that would earn him a staggering €400 million (£344m/$427m).

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Havertz scored seven times last season but is seen as possessing a profile similar to Benzema and he is much younger, as he turns 24 this month. Chelsea need to sell players this summer as they look to trim a bloated squad - but the final decision may come down to new manager Mauricio Pochettino.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Real are said to be casting their net far and wide as they seek a successor to the Ballon d'Or winner, with Tottenham's Richarlison also considered, according to Spanish outlet Marca. Havertz has a contract until 2025 with the Blues, having arrived in 2020 from Bayer Leverkusen.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? The appointment of Pochettino is likely to lead to a mass clear-out at Stamford Bridge, but it remains to be seen if Havertz is one of the players to leave.