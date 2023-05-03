Real Madrid set to finalise Jude Bellingham transfer as Borussia Dortmund star opts for La Liga giants over Manchester City

Real Madrid are closing in on a move for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, with the deal described as "almost closed".

Bellingham had Madrid & City as options

Spanish club working on deal for months

Expected to sign six-year deal

WHAT HAPPENED? That's according to Spanish outlet MARCA, which notes that, after months of behind-the-scenes talks, Madrid look set to reach an agreement in principle for the 19-year-old, who will sign a six-year deal with the club. It was revealed last week that Los Blancos had sent representatives to Germany to finalise a move, after it became a two-horse race with English giants Manchester City following Liverpool's withdrawal.

However, Sky Germany has clarified that while personal talks are at an advanced stage, Real Madrid have yet to make an official bid.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite Dortmund reportedly receiving significant offers from both Premier League clubs, the allure of Madrid is thought to have won over the England international, given their prowess in recent Champions League campaigns. Aside from the club's serious sporting project, Bellingham is also thought to look favourably on their priority given to young players, particularly in terms of transfer targets.

AND WHAT'S MORE: In this regard, the capital club moved quickly as they did for previous young midfield acquisitions Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga. The former, in particular, will need no reminding to Liverpool supporters, as Madrid's ability to tie down a deal early looks to have proven successful once again. It is thought that they will try and reduce Dortmund's €140 million (£123.7m/$154.5m) asking price to somewhere between €100 (£88.3m/$110.4m) and €120 (£106.0m/$132.m), something which MARCA reports is unlikely to cause a serious stumbling block in negotiations.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? With 11 goals and seven assists to his name this term, and his side just one point behind Bayern in the Bundesliga title race, Bellingham and Dortmund will wait for the end of the season before the deal is completely finalised and the announcement is made official.