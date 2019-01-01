Real Madrid defender Vallejo joins Wolves on loan

The centre-back joins Nuno Espirito Santo's side for the 2019-20 campaign and could make his debut in Thursday's Europa League tie against Crusaders

have completed the signing of centre-back Jesus Vallejo on a season-long loan deal.

The Spaniard joined Madrid from Real Zaragoza in 2015 although has struggled to establish himself in the first team, making just seven appearances in all competitions in the 2018-19 campaign.

Vallejo previously spent time on loan at during the 2016-17 season and will now get the chance to test himself in the Premier League with Nuno Espirito Santo's side.

The 22-year-old becomes Wolves' third signing of the summer after they signed both Raul Jimenez and Leander Dendoncker permanently following successful loan spells with the club.

The centre-back adds to Espirito Santo's options in defence and he'll compete with the likes of captain Conor Coady, Willy Boly and Ryan Bennett for a starting berth.

Wolves finished seventh in the Premier League last season and conceded 46 goals - a better defensive record than both and , who finished above them.

They are also hoping to reach the group stages, with their qualifying campaign having got underway with a 2-0 win over Crusaders in the second qualifying round.

Indeed, Vallejo could make his debut for the club in the return meeting with the Northern Irish side, which takes place at Seaview Stadium in Belfast on August 1.

It's proven to be a positive pre-season for Wolves, meanwhile, with their triumphs over West Ham and seeing them claim the Premier League Asia Trophy.

After a comprehensive 4-0 win over Manuel Pellegrini's side, they then faced City in the final and were victorious via a penalty shoot-out after the likes of David Silva, Ilkay Gundogan and Lukas Nmecha all missed from the spot.

Wolves get their 2019-20 Premier League campaign underway with a trip to on August 11, before they face Manchester United at home on August 19.

Should they finish the job against Crusaders and then win a third-qualifying round tie in the Europa League, they will then face a play-off, with the winner of that two-legged affair entering the group stages of the competition.