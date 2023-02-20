Real Madrid duo Aurelien Tchouameni & Toni Kroos left out of Champions League round of 16 first leg clash against Liverpool

Real Madrid will be without Aurelien Tchouameni and Toni Kroos when facing Liverpool in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 encounter.

WHAT HAPPENED? In what will be a repeat of the 2022 final – which the Blancos won 1-0 courtesy of a solitary strike from Vinicius Junior – a heavyweight continental encounter is set to be played out at Anfield on Tuesday. Carlo Ancelotti has plenty of superstar performers available to him, but the midfield duo of Kroos and Tchouameni will not be making the trip to Merseyside.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It is reported that World Cup winner Kroos and France international Tchouameni are struggling with illness, meaning that they cannot play any part in Ancelotti’s plans.

