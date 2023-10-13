Revealed: How much Real Madrid are willing to pay for AC Milan defender Malick Thiaw

Real Madrid are reportedly eager to sign Malick Thiaw from AC Milan next summer.

WHAT HAPPENED? According to Mundo Deportivo, the Spanish giants are keen to add the German central-back to their squad to increase squad depth. They are willing to pay around €20m (£17.28m/$21m) for Thiaw who they view as a potential backup to their first-choice defenders, Eder Militao and David Alaba.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Thiaw has established himself as an integral part of Stefano Pioli's defensive set up and has made nine appearances for the Rossoneri across all competitions. He has already also made his international debut for Germany against Poland earlier in June and is considered a bright prospect for the future.

WHAT NEXT? Real Madrid could do with Thiaw right now. They have suffered defensive problems this season after Militao ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament. Moreover, Alaba and Ferland Mendy's niggling injuries have forced Carlo Ancelotti to use Eduardo Camavinga in defence on a few occasions.

Aurelian Tchouameni even had to be deployed as a centre-back against Osasuna after the Italian manager was short of central defenders since Nacho was sent off against Girona.