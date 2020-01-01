RB Leipzig boss admits interest in Arsenal-linked Szoboszlai

A host of teams, including the Gunners and Bayern Munich have an interest, but it appears he is heading to Saxony

CEO Oliver Mintzlaff has confirmed his club’s interest in forward Dominik Szoboszlai.

The Hungarian has emerged this season as one of the most talked about players in Europe, with his penchant for the spectacular goal catching the eye of a number of teams across the continent.

He increased his stock in his native Hungary last month when netting a spectacular winning goal against to propel the nation to next summer’s European Championship.

After netting his stunning goal, Szoboszlai said: "There were four defenders in front of me, then I just thought I'd shoot from 20 yards in the last minute.

"Thank God it went in!"

Mikel Arteta’s have been credited with a strong interest, as have sides and , and Leipzig’s rivals .

The Red Bull connection between Leipzig and Salzburg has suggested the Bundesliga side were front-runners to secure Szoboszlai’s signature.

It appears a January transfer has shifted into focus following Salzburg’s elimination from the UEFA , and Mintzlaff has added fuel to the fire.

“He is someone we find very interesting,” Leipzig chief Mintzlaff told Sky Germany. “I can say that we are concerned with him.”

It has been claimed a deal to take Szoboszlai to Saxony could be concluded before Christmas, but Mintzlaff was giving nothing away on that front.

“You can gaze into a crystal ball and know more than I do,” he said. “We are not the only ones [who are interested].”

It does appear that Leipzig are well ahead in the chase for the Hungary international.

Szoboszlai has a reported €25 million (£22.9m / $30.3m) release clause, which Leipzig are ready to trigger and tie him to a five-year contract.

It remains to be seen if Leipzig get the deal over the line before Christmas, but all the signs indicate that he will be their player early in the new year.

There is sure to be an adaptation process, whichever team he ends up at, but Julian Nagelsmann’s Leipzig are well placed to bed the 20-year-old in slowly as they are level at the top of the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich and through to the knockout stages of the Champions League.