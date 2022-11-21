News Matches
WATCH: Marcus Rashford scores with his third touch after coming off the bench for England vs Iran

18:08 EAT 21/11/2022
Man Utd striker Marcus Rashford scored straight after coming off the bench for England in their World Cup opener against Iran.
  • Rashford named on bench
  • Replaces Saka late on
  • Scores England's fifth goal

WHAT HAPPENED? England were leading 4-1 when Rashford replaced Bukayo Saka after 79 minutes. The Man Utd man made an instant impact by scoring the Three Lions' fifth goal. Rashford was played in by Harry Kane, took a touch to control the ball, another to cut inside and a third to roll the ball past the goalkeeper.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: There were doubts whether Rashford would even make the England World Cup squad back in September but he's hit form at the right time. The striker scored eight times for Manchester United ahead of the tournament in Qatar and seems to have brought that form into the World Cup.

WHAT NEXT FOR RASHFORD? The striker will be hoping for more minutes on Friday when Gareth Southgate's side take on the USMNT on Friday in Group B.

