WATCH: Marcus Rashford scores with his third touch after coming off the bench for England vs Iran
- Rashford named on bench
- Replaces Saka late on
- Scores England's fifth goal
WHAT HAPPENED? England were leading 4-1 when Rashford replaced Bukayo Saka after 79 minutes. The Man Utd man made an instant impact by scoring the Three Lions' fifth goal. Rashford was played in by Harry Kane, took a touch to control the ball, another to cut inside and a third to roll the ball past the goalkeeper.
Rashfordddddd! 💫— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) November 21, 2022
Marcus Rashford gets in on the act against Iran immediately after being subbed on!
Five star performance ⭐
💻🖥📱 Watch on @BBCiPlayer, listen on @BBCSounds, get more on the @BBCSport app#BBCFootball #BBCWorldCup
Too easy for Marcus Rashford 🔥@England scores its FIFTH goal of the match 🏴 pic.twitter.com/OKVpmx6Yj2— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 21, 2022
THE BIGGER PICTURE: There were doubts whether Rashford would even make the England World Cup squad back in September but he's hit form at the right time. The striker scored eight times for Manchester United ahead of the tournament in Qatar and seems to have brought that form into the World Cup.
WHAT NEXT FOR RASHFORD? The striker will be hoping for more minutes on Friday when Gareth Southgate's side take on the USMNT on Friday in Group B.
