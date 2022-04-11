Ramos: I would like to play four or five more years

Sergio Ramos hopes to continue playing at football's top level for up to five more years.

The 35-year-old joined Paris Saint-Germain from Real Madrid last summer after his contract with the Spanish giants expired.

But the Spain international's time in France has been plagued by injury, limiting him to to just seven appearances in all competitions this season.

What has been said?

Ramos' issues have sparked suggestions he could leave PSG after just one season at the club, but he insists he wants to see out his contract with the organisation and spend even more time playing in a top league.

"I would like to play between four and five more years at the top level and then live another experience," the centre-back told Amazon Prime.

"I have two years at PSG, we will try to do three and then we'll see. As long as my physical condition holds up, I think I can keep my mind focused.

"I prefer to play in the best team in the world than to be the best player because in the end football is a collective sport and it is about winning as a team.

"Before being the best in the world, I prefer to play world championships, Champions League. And for everything, you always need the work of the team."

How has Ramos performed at PSG?

Ramos made his sixth Ligue 1 appearance on Saturday when they beat Clermont 6-1.

It is the first time he has completed the full 90 minutes for PSG since January 23, when they beat Reims 4-0.

Article continues below

Since then, the defender had been out of action with a calf injury.

Earlier in the season he had been kept out by a previous calf injury and another muscle issue.

Further reading