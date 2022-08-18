Sterling becomes the first Jamaican with his own Clarks collection 🇯🇲

After launching his first limited edition Wallabee boot in 2020 and then becoming a Clarks ambassador in 2022, we got the feeling something exciting was brewing. That something has now been announced as an important new boot collection, celebrating sterling's hometown of Kingston, Jamaica.

The boots come in earthy grey, lush green and sea blue tones to capture the various landscapes of the Caribbean nation. Such is the buzz around the collection that JD Sports have now stocked the famous brand, including the collection, for the very first time.

Speaking on the collaboration, Sterling said, "To be the first Jamaican with my own Clarks collection is an honour. It's a brand I've loved from a young age so to have this opportunity is really special." The limited collection includes the on-trend Wallabee silhouette which has various twists added to pay homage to the special connection between Clarks and Jamaican culture.

The star of the collection is the Light Blue version of the infamous Wallabee boot, made by joining forces with Sterling's clothing brand, SIXTEEN NINETY TWO. It's named after the year Sterling's birthplace, modern Kingston, was founded. The nation's motto, 'Out of Many - One People' is embossed in a foil print on the inside of the tongue.

The colourway itself is a homage to the vast blue Caribbean sea which envelops the nation. Last year Clarks released a ten-minute film on the relationship between the brand and Jamaica. It features musician Koffee, rapper M1llionz, reggae singer and songwriter Protoje and more, who all share their thoughts on how embedded Clarks is in Jamaican culture.

Shop: Raheem Sterling x Clarks Original boot collection

The Raheem Sterling x Clarks Originals collection is now available at Clarks and JD Sports. Here's a look at all of the items available:

Clarks Originals x Raheem Sterling Light Blue Wallabee

Get them from Clarks for £150.00

Clarks Originals x Raheem Sterling Wallabee FTRE

Get them from JD Sports for £120.00

Clarks Originals x Raheem Sterling Wallabee

Get them from JD Sports for £140.00

Clarks Originals x Raheem Sterling Wallabee

Get them from JD Sports for £150.00