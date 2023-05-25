Rafaelle Souza set to leave Arsenal at the end of the season ahead of potential Orlando Pride move

Arsenal defender Rafaelle Souza will leave the club this summer amid reports she is set to join Orlando Pride in the United States.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazil captain will leave the Gunners after 18 months in north London, The Athletic reports.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 31-year-old has been an important player since she joined the English club in January 2022. Rafaelle has made 22 appearances in all competitions this term, helping Arsenal to third place in the Women's Super League and the semi-finals of the Champions League.

AND WHAT'S MORE: However, her steady partnership with Leah Williamson is set to come to an end when the season comes to a close. The former Huston Dash player is expected to return to United States to join National Women's Soccer League side Orlando Pride.

WHAT NEXT FOR RAFAELLE? Before she makes her departure, Rafaelle will finish off the season with Arsenal when they take on Aston Villa on Saturday.