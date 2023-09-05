'Is anyone doing due diligence on these players' - Rachel Riley hits out at Man Utd after Antony is dropped by Brazil amid shocking domestic abuse allegations

Rachel Riley has, amid shocking domestic abuse allegations aimed at Antony, questioned the “due diligence” being carried out by Manchester United.

The Red Devils signed Brazil international Antony from Ajax for £85 million ($107m) in the summer of 2022.

He has struggled to make an impact on the field at Old Trafford and is now making disturbing headlines off it.

Antony’s ex-girlfriend has filed an official complaint to police in Sao Paulo in which she details the physical and emotional abuse that she was allegedly subjected to by her former partner.

Gabriela Cavallin claims that Antony viciously attacked her while she was pregnant, cutting her finger to the bone at one stage, and made threats to kill her.

Antony, who denies the allegations made against him, has been dropped from the latest Brazil squad after the full details of a shocking story came to light.

United fan Riley has now given her take on an alarming saga, with questions asked of how the Premier League outfit came to the conclusion that Antony was a suitable addition to their squad.

The British television and radio presenter has posted on social media: “Is anyone doing any due diligence on these players?

“Heinous stuff described in these accusations.

“This time domestic abuse experts need to be involved in the club’s processes.”

Riley has previously spoken out against United’s handling of the long-running Mason Greenwood case.

She vowed to retract her support for the club if the 21-year-old forward – who saw charges of attempted rape, controlling behaviour and assault dropped in February – was allowed to remain on the club’s books.

Riley has also parted with the shirt presented to her by Ryan Giggs on the occasion of her 1,000th Countdown episode.