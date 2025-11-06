How to watch Quinnipiac vs Central Connecticut NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Quinnipiac Bobcats (0-1) return to action on Thursday to face the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (1-0).

Central Connecticut opened its season with a win over Vermont State and now looks ahead to matchups against Boston College and UMass. The Blue Devils have been in terrific form, winning 15 of their last 16 contests dating back to last season.

Quinnipiac, meanwhile, dropped its season opener to St. John’s and will look to rebound before facing Yale and Maine in its upcoming slate. The Bobcats are hoping to avoid their first 0-2 start since the 2019–20 campaign.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Quinnipiac vs Central Connecticut NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Quinnipiac vs Central Connecticut: Date and tip-off time

The Quinnipiac Bobcats will face off against the Central Connecticut Blue Devils in an exciting NCAAM game on Thursday, November 6, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET or 4:00 pm PT at M&T Bank Arena in Hamden, Connecticut.

Date Thursday, November 6, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET or 4:00 pm PT Venue M&T Bank Arena Location Hamden, Connecticut

How to watch Quinnipiac vs Central Connecticut on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between Quinnipiac and Central Connecticut live on ESPN+ and Fubo.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Quinnipiac vs Central Connecticut team news & key performers

Quinnipiac Bobcats team news

Quinnipiac, on the other hand, has struggled to find its footing early, averaging 74 points on 40.3% shooting while giving up 108 points on 56.5% shooting. Jaden Zimmerman and Keith McKnight have been the bright spots, each posting 19 points per game, with Zimmerman also adding three rebounds. Samson Reilly has provided a solid scoring boost, while Amarri Monroe leads the team on the boards with four rebounds per contest.

The Bobcats are shooting 38.9% from long range but have had some inconsistency at the line, converting 68.4% of their free throws. On the flip side, they’ve allowed opponents to shoot 42.1% from deep and have been outrebounded, averaging just 26 boards per game.

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils team news

Central Connecticut has come out firing on all cylinders, averaging an eye-popping 117 points per game while shooting a sizzling 60% from the field and holding opponents to just 55 points on 33.3% shooting. Darin Smith Jr. leads the charge with 20 points per contest, followed by Max Frazier, who’s adding 14 points and a couple of assists per game.

Jay Rodgers also provides a steady scoring punch, while Melo Sanchez chips in with ball distribution. The Blue Devils have been deadly from deep, connecting on nearly 39% of their three-pointers and an impressive 81.8% from the free-throw line. On the defensive glass, they’ve been dominant—hauling in 58 rebounds per outing while limiting opponents to just 29% shooting from beyond the arc.