PSG set to offer €60m for Sporting CP star Manuel Ugarte and agree personal terms with Bayern Munich defender Lucas Hernandez as summer rebuild begins

PSG will reportedly offer €60 million for Sporting CP's Manuel Ugarte, having already agreed personal terms with Bayern Munich star Lucas Hernandez.

WHAT HAPPENED? After a disappointing finish in Europe this season, Paris Saint-Germain are wasting no time rebuilding their squad for the next campaign. According to Record, the Parisians are set to submit a €60 million bid for Ugarte through agent Jorge Mendes. The defensive midfielder is currently weighing up the offer and remains open to a move to the French capital.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Apart from Ugarte, PSG are also eyeing a move for Bayern Munich defender Hernandez. According to L'Equipe, the Ligue 1 outfit have agreed personal terms and the player is also ready to shift base to Paris. They are looking for a left-footed centre-back as Presnel Kimpembe continues to struggle with injuries.

AND WHAT'S MORE: However, according to the same report, Bayern Munich are not ready to part ways with the player whose contract ends in June 2024. Sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic is ready to present a new three-year deal to Hernandez to convince the defender to continue in Munich.

WHAT NEXT? PSG would hope to land at least one of the two players this season as there are lingering doubts over the futures of Kimpembe and Sergio Ramos. The former Spain international may leave PSG as he has been linked with a move to the Middle East, where he could potentially reunite with Cristiano Ronaldo.