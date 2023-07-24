'Take me!' - PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe reacts after ex-NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo offers his services to Al-Hilal following world-record €300m bid

NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo offered himself to Al-Hilal after their world-record bid for Kylian Mbappe - something the PSG star found very funny.

Mbappe subject of bid from Al-Hilal

PSG accepted the offer

Striker doesn't want move

WHAT HAPPENED? Mbappe has been the subject of a world-record €300 million (£258m/$332m) offer from Al-Hilal, but he is not keen on the move, with the player instead willing to sit on the bench for the duration of the season. Antetokounmpo, the ex-NBA MVP, posted a tweet in which he begged Al-Hilal to take him instead, insisting that he "looks like" the striker, with Mbappe having been offered a €700m (£604m/$774m) salary, and the World Cup winner quoted the tweet with crying-laughing emojis. Al-Hilal also welcomed Giannis' attention - although only as a fan.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mbappe instead wants to join Real Madrid next summer, as a free agent, when he could receive a huge signing-on bonus. It seems certain that he will not move to Saudi Arabia.

WHAT NEXT? The France international is likely to have his future in the headlines all summer.